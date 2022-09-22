Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Rogers, DO
Overview
Dr. Rachel Rogers, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverview, MI.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
Downriver Internal Medicine PC14700 King Rd Ste A, Riverview, MI 48193 Directions (734) 479-1944
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
Dr. Rogers is an excellent doctor who does a thorough job.
About Dr. Rachel Rogers, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1013438068
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.