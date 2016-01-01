Dr. Rachel Richardson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Richardson, DO
Overview
Dr. Rachel Richardson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southaven, MS.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
-
1
Family Medical Clinic North MS3451 Goodman Rd E Ste 115, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (662) 890-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richardson?
About Dr. Rachel Richardson, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1235457789
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.