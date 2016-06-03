See All Pediatricians in Smyrna, TN
Dr. Rachel Ricafort, MD

Pediatrics
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Ricafort, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St George's University|St. George University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Ricafort works at Smyrna Pediatrics in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Smyrna Pediatrics
    739 President Pl Ste 110, Smyrna, TN 37167 (629) 219-7392
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Fever
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Enteritis
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Impetigo
Infant Care
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Newborn Noninfectious Diarrhea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Post-Vaccination Fever
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sports Physical Examination
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Sunburn
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wart Removal
Warts
Well Baby Care
Well Child Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2016
    She is a wonderful caring doctor. I've been with her since my first of 4 children were born! Highly recommended her and her staff!
    Audrey in Nolensville,tn — Jun 03, 2016
    About Dr. Rachel Ricafort, MD

    Pediatrics
    26 years of experience
    English
    1083609689
    Education & Certifications

    University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    University Of Med Dentistry|University of Medicine Dentistry
    St George's University|St. George University
    Pediatrics
    Primary Care
