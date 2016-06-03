Dr. Rachel Ricafort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricafort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Ricafort, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Ricafort, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St George's University|St. George University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Ricafort works at
Locations
-
1
Smyrna Pediatrics739 President Pl Ste 110, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (629) 219-7392Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful caring doctor. I've been with her since my first of 4 children were born! Highly recommended her and her staff!
About Dr. Rachel Ricafort, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1083609689
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University Of Med Dentistry|University of Medicine Dentistry
- St George's University|St. George University
- Pediatrics
