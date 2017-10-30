Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Rhodes, DO
Overview
Dr. Rachel Rhodes, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rhodes works at
Locations
Padre Behavioral Health System LLC6629 Wooldridge Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 761-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Rhodes! She listens to my daughter and is always willing to talk through symptoms, problems or questions about her medications and treatment. She is also excellent at responding to patents when sent a question. She was a God-send and we are so thankful!
About Dr. Rachel Rhodes, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1265878508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhodes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.