Dr. Rachel Reina, MD
Dr. Rachel Reina, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Baldone Reina Dermatology150 Lakeview Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-3376
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Very competent and professional dermatologist who has good communications with her patients. Makes the patient really feel that Dr. Reina is interested in their condition and she works quickly and diligently to remove the problem. Mine was a skin cancer that required specialized mohs surgery. She did it expertly and thoroughly. Would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Rachel Reina, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1780642330
- LSU
- Earl K Long Hosp/lsu
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
