Dr. Rachel Reina, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Reina works at Baldone Reina Dermatology in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Warts, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.