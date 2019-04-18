See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dermatology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Rachel Pritzker, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pritzker works at Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology
    515 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 18, 2019
    Dr. Pritzker is wonderful! She's attentive, friendly and knows what she's doing. I've struggled with red blotchy skin my entire adult life and the laser treatments she recommended have helped tremendously. She also did a great job with Dypsort and fillers. I refer everyone to her!
    Apr 18, 2019
    About Dr. Rachel Pritzker, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Pritzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritzker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pritzker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pritzker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pritzker works at Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pritzker’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritzker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritzker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritzker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritzker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

