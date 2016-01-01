Dr. Rachel Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Powell, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Powell, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Powell works at
Locations
MUSC Women's Health East Cooper1280 Hospital Dr Unit 300, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rachel Powell, MD
- Obstetrics
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Powell.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Yeast Infections, and more.
Dr. Powell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.