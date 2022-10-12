Overview

Dr. Rachel Pessah-Pollack, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington Station, NY.



Dr. Pessah-Pollack works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.