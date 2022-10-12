Dr. Rachel Pessah-Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pessah-Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Pessah-Pollack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Pessah-Pollack, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington Station, NY.
Dr. Pessah-Pollack works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group - Internal Medicine180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pessah-Pollack?
A great doctor. Clearly very smart and yet able to explain things to patients in a clear and simple way. Most importantly, cares about her patients.
About Dr. Rachel Pessah-Pollack, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1669632196
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pessah-Pollack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pessah-Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pessah-Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pessah-Pollack works at
Dr. Pessah-Pollack has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pessah-Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pessah-Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pessah-Pollack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pessah-Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pessah-Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.