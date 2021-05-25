See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sylvania, OH
Dr. Rachel Parker, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
5 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rachel Parker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital.

Dr. Parker works at ProMedica Urgent Care in Sylvania, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ProMedica Urgent Care - Health & Wellness Center
    5700 Monroe St Unit 111, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 585-0005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Flower Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rachel Parker, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699204875
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Wellesley College, Wellesley, Ma
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker works at ProMedica Urgent Care in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Dr. Parker’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

