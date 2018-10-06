Dr. Rachel Paccione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paccione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Paccione, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Paccione, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, GA.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3630 Savannah Pl Bldg 100, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 474-0203
- 2 2029 Pernoshal Ct, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 730-0451
-
3
Northside Hospital-cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 474-0203
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
doctor was great!! however a lady in the front office gave me a hard time. I needed fmla /intermittent (unpaid leave) forms filled out to protect my PT job &she gave me a hard time. Was told the dr would not fill that out for time off &would not be able to call me in regards to the matter either. I’m a single, pregnant woman who works 13 hr days 6 days a wk, it’s draining. I simply wanted my job protected for the days I’m physically unable. I should not leave the dr office more stressed.
About Dr. Rachel Paccione, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1710203500
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
