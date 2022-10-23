Dr. Rachel Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Oliver, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Oliver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Oliver works at
Locations
OB/GYN Associates Meridian ID3520 E Louise Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 888-0909Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oliver is an amazing doctor! Very knowledgeable, caring, compassionate, and informative. She truly takes the time to explain everything and helps put you at ease over things you might be unsure about. I have delivered my daughter with her and everything went great! I have had surgery with her and that went very well also. Now I am pregnant with twins and seeing her this whole pregnancy. She has been so helpful explaining everything and takes the time to always answer all of my questions. She truly is a great doctor. I have severe anxiety disorder so being pregnant is very stressful for me regardless but with carrying twins it's been really scary at times. I have anxiety so I over search things I shouldn't etc. But she has always taken the time to explain everything to me and it puts me at ease after talking with her. Kara is great as well her MA! She has never been out of the office for me, ever in the past. But she did just recently have a family emergency & I hope everything ok
About Dr. Rachel Oliver, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1043449366
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Universidad de Guadalajara
Dr. Oliver works at
