Dr. Rachel Mory, MD
Dr. Rachel Mory, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Mory works at
Sierra Vista Family Medical Clinic1227 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 582-4000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Ventura County Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was grateful to find her. I think she is the best. Kind, gentle, fully explains any questions you might have and has a very comforting and honest demeanor. Would recommend her to anyone
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1760550586
- Stanford University
Dr. Mory has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mory accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mory works at
Dr. Mory has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mory speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mory. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.