Dr. Rachel Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rachel Moore, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.
Surgical Specialists of La - Metairie3100 Galleria Dr Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 934-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kind, compassionate, extremely skilled bariatric surgeon.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1659332997
- Charity Hosp LSU
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
