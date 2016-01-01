Dr. Rachel Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Moore, MD is a dermatologist in College Station, TX. She currently practices at Baylor Scott & White Clinic and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Moore is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Villa Maria Clinic1700 University Dr E, College Station, TX 77840 Directions (979) 691-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Rachel Moore, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
