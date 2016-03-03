See All Cardiologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Rachel Moodey, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rachel Moodey, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Moodey works at Tampa Lung Specialists, P.A. in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Lung Specialists, P.A.
    4129 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 723-4790
  2. 2
    Tampa Lung Specialists, P.A.
    500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 201E, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 723-4789

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Respiratory Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis
Respiratory Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rachel Moodey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1124231774
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern Illinois University|Univ Of Pittsburgh Med Ctr Presby
    Residency
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Moodey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moodey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moodey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moodey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moodey has seen patients for Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moodey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moodey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moodey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moodey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moodey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

