Dr. Rachel Medbery, MD

Thoracic Oncology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rachel Medbery, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Medbery works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 459-8753
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    I felt at ease from the moment I met her. She explains procedure in details that are easy to follow. I feel comfortable knowing she will be in charge of my care.
    Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Rachel Medbery, MD

    • Thoracic Oncology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487896494
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Emory University College Of Arts and Sciences
    • General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Medbery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medbery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Medbery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Medbery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Medbery works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Medbery’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Medbery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medbery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medbery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medbery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

