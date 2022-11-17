Dr. Rachel Medbery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medbery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Medbery, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Medbery, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Medbery works at
Locations
-
1
Office1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 459-8753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I felt at ease from the moment I met her. She explains procedure in details that are easy to follow. I feel comfortable knowing she will be in charge of my care.
About Dr. Rachel Medbery, MD
- Thoracic Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University College Of Arts and Sciences
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medbery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medbery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medbery speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Medbery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medbery.
