Dr. Rachel McConnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel McConnell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Mcconell is absolutely the best. She explains every procedure thoroughly. She makes you feel so comfortable and that there is hope..I wish I found her years ago.
About Dr. Rachel McConnell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1962499384
Education & Certifications
- U So Calif County Hosp
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
