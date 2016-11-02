Dr. Rachel McConnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel McConnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel McConnell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. McConnell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neighborhood Pediatrics19221 Interstate 45 S Ste 430, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (832) 813-5743
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McConnell?
We have been using Dr McConnell since our boys were infants starting in 2010 I really like she let us spread their baby shot out. if you have a problem or concern about your child's health after hours or weekends you talk to her. When you have an appointment to see her you never feel rushed she takes her time and she has always remembers us and our boys names.
About Dr. Rachel McConnell, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1790989374
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McConnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McConnell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McConnell works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.