Dr. Rachel Mason, MD

Geriatric Medicine
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rachel Mason, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.

Dr. Mason works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The University of Kansas Hospital
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-7743
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Kansas City Medicine Partners
    400 SW Longview Blvd Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 279-5960
    Dr. Gregory Muehlebach
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-7743

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Liberty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Dysphagia
Malaise and Fatigue
Abdominal Pain
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Cellulitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Hip Sprain
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Puncture Aspiration
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Rachel Mason, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619105467
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kansas Hospital
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

