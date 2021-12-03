Overview

Dr. Rachel Masel-Miller, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Masel-Miller works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.