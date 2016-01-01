Dr. Rachel Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Mandel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Mandel, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Mandel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Liver Center Florham Park222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (862) 310-1674
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandel?
About Dr. Rachel Mandel, MD
- Behavioral Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1497904874
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mandel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandel works at
Dr. Mandel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.