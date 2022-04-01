Dr. Rachel Maher, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Maher, DMD
Dr. Rachel Maher, DMD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine.
Dentistry For Children2036 Foulk Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 469-8421
This is a wonderful, friendly, and attentive dentistry! I brought both of my daughters here for servicing and they loved it! In fact my youngest didn’t even want to leave if you can believe it! They have activities for children like fun activity tables, crayons and coloring sheets, movies and games. The staff are super attentive and call to check on you before and after your service to assess and alleviate any fears. They bill your dental insurance directly for you and will let you know if there are any charges you can expect to cover. They offer promotions to help cover costs as well. I really appreciate the service my children received; their teeth look super clean and strong. Also, I am happy with the skill of the staff. They really love kids and love to see them happy. My only complaint is that they don’t accept adults haha! But bring your kids and you won’t be disappointed.
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English
- Christiana Care Health Services In Wilmington, De
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine
- ALVERNIA COLLEGE
