See All Pediatric Dentists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Rachel Maher, DMD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rachel Maher, DMD

Pediatric Dentistry
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rachel Maher, DMD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Maher works at Dentistry For Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jill Garrido, DDS
Dr. Jill Garrido, DDS
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dentistry For Children
    2036 Foulk Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 469-8421

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Dental Cleaning
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Dental Cleaning

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 69 ratings
Patient Ratings (69)
5 Star
(58)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Maher?

Apr 01, 2022
This is a wonderful, friendly, and attentive dentistry! I brought both of my daughters here for servicing and they loved it! In fact my youngest didn’t even want to leave if you can believe it! They have activities for children like fun activity tables, crayons and coloring sheets, movies and games. The staff are super attentive and call to check on you before and after your service to assess and alleviate any fears. They bill your dental insurance directly for you and will let you know if there are any charges you can expect to cover. They offer promotions to help cover costs as well. I really appreciate the service my children received; their teeth look super clean and strong. Also, I am happy with the skill of the staff. They really love kids and love to see them happy. My only complaint is that they don’t accept adults haha! But bring your kids and you won’t be disappointed.
Super Satisfied Mom — Apr 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rachel Maher, DMD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rachel Maher, DMD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maher to family and friends

Dr. Maher's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Maher

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rachel Maher, DMD.

About Dr. Rachel Maher, DMD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578610747
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Christiana Care Health Services In Wilmington, De
Residency
Medical Education
  • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • ALVERNIA COLLEGE
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rachel Maher, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maher works at Dentistry For Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Maher’s profile.

69 patients have reviewed Dr. Maher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Rachel Maher, DMD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.