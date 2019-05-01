Dr. Rachel Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Monarch Women's Wellness7868 Bridge Rd Ste 300, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions
-
2
Monarch Women's Wellness3802 Poplar Hill Rd Ste C, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions (757) 673-8383
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee was a referral to me after my GYN retired. I was so fortunate that I met her. She is so down to earth and really understands real women and their concerns. She treats you as an individual with specific concerns. She genuinely cares and respects you as a person, you are not just a patient on the schedule. Her advice is sound and realistic and her bedside manner is amazing. She really makes going to the GYN a comfortable experience. Her staff is also awesome! I am so glad I was referred to this office! Best doctor ever!
About Dr. Rachel Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003830159
Education & Certifications
- Medical Society Of Virginia
- Department Of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Eastern Virginia Medical School
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Lipscomb University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Colposcopy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
