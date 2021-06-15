Dr. Rachel Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Le, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Heart Institute62 W 7th Ave Ste 450, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 455-8820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Spokane Valley16528 E Desmet Ct # B3200, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 455-8820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Spokane Valley16528 E Desmet Ct # B3200, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 455-8820
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great cardiologist. She listens and truly cares about her patients health seeking the best way treatment.
About Dr. Rachel Le, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- LINFIELD COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
