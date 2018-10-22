Dr. Rachel Langenderfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langenderfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Langenderfer, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Langenderfer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 440 Ray Norrish Dr Ste 110, Cincinnati, OH 45246 Directions (513) 745-9045
-
2
Tri Health Associates In OB/GYN4420 Aicholtz Rd Ste 110, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 752-9122
-
3
Trihealth H LLC Dba10496 Montgomery Rd Ste 110, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 671-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Langenderfer was excellent in her care. I was a new patient and have a hearing impairment. Everyone was very patient with me and ensured that I understood what was being said. She was able to immediately do a biopsy on a suspicious area after verifying that I had the time for it. Other Obygyns would have told me to schedule a follow up appointment but Dr. Langenderfer told me that if she can address it now, she would prefer that. She was very knowledgeable and patient.
About Dr. Rachel Langenderfer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1710948104
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langenderfer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langenderfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langenderfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Langenderfer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langenderfer.
