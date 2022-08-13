Dr. Rachel Lamonica, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamonica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Lamonica, DO
Overview
Dr. Rachel Lamonica, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington, CT.
Dr. Lamonica works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians for Womens Health LLC499 Farmington Ave Ste 220, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-2853Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Progressive Women's Health1 Barnard Ln Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 676-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s very personable and takes the time to talk to you
About Dr. Rachel Lamonica, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1114127735
