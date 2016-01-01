Dr. Rachel Laarman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laarman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Laarman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Laarman, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM).
Dr. Laarman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery)35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laarman?
About Dr. Rachel Laarman, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1598908444
Education & Certifications
- Children's Mercy Hospital - Kansas City (GME)
- University of Kansas Medical Center (GME) & University of Utah Medical Center (GME)
- Wayne State University (SOM)
- Dermatology, Pediatric Dermatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laarman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Laarman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Laarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laarman works at
Dr. Laarman has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laarman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laarman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laarman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laarman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laarman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.