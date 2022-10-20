Dr. Rachel Kurian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Kurian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Kurian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Kurian works at
Locations
Mesquite1600 Republic Pkwy Ste 160, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (214) 824-3200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women's Health Alliance7777 Forest Ln Ste D, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 824-3200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Kurian 12 years or more she is the best Doctor. She is very knowledgeable, caring and understanding Gynecologist. I love her staff especially Stephanie. They are always there for me. I appreciate her so much!
About Dr. Rachel Kurian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1619026655
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurian has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.