Overview

Dr. Rachel Kurian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Kurian works at Women's Health Alliance - Mesquite in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.