Overview

Dr. Rachel Kruspe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Kruspe works at Cancer Center Of Huntsville in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.