Dr. Rachel Kramer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
David Chalfin MD1751 York Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 879-3496
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Rachel Kramer has the patience of a saint, efficiency of a professional and the knowledge of a pro. It is only because of Dr. Kramer’s high level of service that I expend the time to trek out to her NYC office.
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Cornell U-NY Hosp
- Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Anemia, Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kramer speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.