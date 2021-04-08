See All Dermatologists in Madison, WI
Dr. Rachel Kornik, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Rachel Kornik, MD is a Dermatologist in Madison, WI. 

Dr. Kornik works at SSM Health in Madison, WI with other offices in Saint Albans, VT and Portage, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dean Care
    752 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 824-4000
  2. 2
    Cohealth Inc
    53 Fairfax Rd, Saint Albans, VT 05478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (802) 582-4900
  3. 3
    University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc
    1 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 287-2450
  4. 4
    Ssm Health Dean Medical Group -portage
    2825 Hunters Trl, Portage, WI 53901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 742-1063

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medical Center
  • University Of Vermont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 08, 2021
    Wonderful. Puts in far more time, energy, and thought to helping me with rash than other Drs. I've seen. If you want 1st-rate clinical care, see Dr. Kornik. If you want to feel like you're in a cushy hotel or told your herbal ideas are going to work great, see a less reputable person I guess.
    — Apr 08, 2021
    About Dr. Rachel Kornik, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1063689727
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kornik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kornik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kornik has seen patients for Rash, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kornik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

