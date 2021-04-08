Dr. Kornik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Kornik, MD
Dr. Rachel Kornik, MD is a Dermatologist in Madison, WI.
Dr. Kornik works at
Dean Care752 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 824-4000
Cohealth Inc53 Fairfax Rd, Saint Albans, VT 05478 Directions (802) 582-4900
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc1 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2450
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group -portage2825 Hunters Trl, Portage, WI 53901 Directions (608) 742-1063
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medical Center
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wonderful. Puts in far more time, energy, and thought to helping me with rash than other Drs. I've seen. If you want 1st-rate clinical care, see Dr. Kornik. If you want to feel like you're in a cushy hotel or told your herbal ideas are going to work great, see a less reputable person I guess.
- Dermatology
- English
Dr. Kornik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kornik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kornik has seen patients for Rash, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kornik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.