Overview

Dr. Rachel Kingree, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Kingree works at Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.