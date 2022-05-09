Overview

Dr. Rachel Kaye, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Kaye works at Rutgers Health Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Newark, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Paralysis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

