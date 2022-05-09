Dr. Rachel Kaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Kaye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Kaye, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Kaye works at
Locations
Neurological Institute90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 437-5583
New Bridge Medical Center230 E Ridgewood Ave Bldg 6, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 597-9544
Office425 W 59th St Lbby 5, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 256-9497
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaye was a blessing to my mom and we are grateful to have her treat my mom. Dr. Kaye "squeezed us in" quickly due to the worsening of my mom's condition but she was pragmatic and did a thorough assessment. She was kind, empathetic, patiently answered our questions, honest when we asked for her professional opinion and transparent about risks associated with the treatment options. We had visited with multiple doctors in other practices but it wasn't until we spoke with Dr. Kaye that we felt confident the recommended surgery would be the best option to ease my mom's condition. We are very happy with the outcome of the surgery and the support from Dr. Kaye prior to and after the surgery.
About Dr. Rachel Kaye, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1861783615
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaye using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaye works at
Dr. Kaye has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Paralysis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaye.
