Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Kaplan, DO
Overview
Dr. Rachel Kaplan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Associates of Saint Augustine300 Health Park Blvd Ste 3002, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 819-1500
-
2
Flagler Hospital Inc.400 Health Park Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 819-1500
-
3
Genesis WHC5 Boulder Rock Dr Ste D, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 246-2350
-
4
Florida Woman Care LLC70 Turin Ter Ste 200, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 819-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
Dr Kaplan is a caring wonderful doctor. I feel very comfortable with her. She is also very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Rachel Kaplan, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1699088997
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.