Dr. Rachel Kaiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Kaiser, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, PC5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 600, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 942-7600
Dc2021 K St NW Ste 300, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (202) 293-1470
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After trying several other specialists, I was fortunate to find Dr. Kaiser. That was 12 years ago. Dr. Kaiser cares about each patient, not that common anymore. I've witnessed it in my care, and for others.
About Dr. Rachel Kaiser, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
- 1003086448
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- University of Chicago
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaiser speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.