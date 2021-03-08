Overview

Dr. Rachel Jendro, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Jendro works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.