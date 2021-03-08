Dr. Rachel Jendro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jendro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Jendro, DO
Overview
Dr. Rachel Jendro, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and Rex Hospital.
Locations
North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-7874Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
REX Breast Care Specialists (Cary)300 Ashville Ave Ste 240, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 415-1793
REX Breast Care Specialists (Raleigh)3100 Duraleigh Rd Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 784-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was so scared when I went to see her. She was very kind and understanding. She made me feel as though she cared about me and what I was going through. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Rachel Jendro, DO
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Jendro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jendro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jendro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jendro has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jendro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jendro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jendro.
