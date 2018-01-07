Overview

Dr. Rachel Ivker, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Ivker works at New England Dermatology & Laser Center in Springfield, MA with other offices in Longmeadow, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.