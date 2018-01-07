Dr. Ivker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Ivker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Ivker, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Ivker works at
Locations
New England Dermatology PC3455 Main St Ste 5, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 733-9600
New England Dermatology PC21 Dwight Rd Ste 202, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Directions (413) 565-5022
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
It took me a trip or two before I really got to know Dr. Ivker but once I did, I realized what a great Doctor she is and I really like her. She has given me the most detailed and thorough skin exams I've ever had and I'm going on my 4th year seeing her. Dr. Ivker is so much more thorough that my former Dermatologist was. Dr. Ivker's skills and experience are of the highest caliber. I learned the hard way, don't wear make-up on the day I'm seeing her or it'll be coming off with alcohol. LOL
About Dr. Rachel Ivker, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821094459
Education & Certifications
- University Conn
- New York University School of Medicine
