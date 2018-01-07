See All Dermatologists in Springfield, MA
Dr. Rachel Ivker, MD

Dermatology
3 (11)
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Ivker, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Ivker works at New England Dermatology & Laser Center in Springfield, MA with other offices in Longmeadow, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    New England Dermatology PC
    3455 Main St Ste 5, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 733-9600
  2. 2
    New England Dermatology PC
    21 Dwight Rd Ste 202, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 565-5022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Psoriasis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Psoriasis

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 07, 2018
    It took me a trip or two before I really got to know Dr. Ivker but once I did, I realized what a great Doctor she is and I really like her. She has given me the most detailed and thorough skin exams I've ever had and I'm going on my 4th year seeing her. Dr. Ivker is so much more thorough that my former Dermatologist was. Dr. Ivker's skills and experience are of the highest caliber. I learned the hard way, don't wear make-up on the day I'm seeing her or it'll be coming off with alcohol. LOL
    LoriL in Somers, CT — Jan 07, 2018
    About Dr. Rachel Ivker, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1821094459
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    University Conn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ivker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ivker has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

