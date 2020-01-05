Dr. Rachel Humphrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Humphrey, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Humphrey, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group High Risk Pregnancy at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 402, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve worked with doctors professionally for years and have seen my fair share personally. Dr. Humphrey is the most through physician I have ever encountered. Everything about her and her office is high class and top notch. The reasons we saw her were scary but everything she coached us on was more than accurate. I implicitly trust her judgment and opinion. Without her, my baby would have been delivered into the unknown and we would not been able to prepare. We are better off for having Dr. Humphrey in our lives.
About Dr. Rachel Humphrey, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Humphrey speaks Spanish.
