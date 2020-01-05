See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Rachel Humphrey, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rachel Humphrey, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Humphrey works at Adventhealth Medical Group High Risk Pregnancy At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group High Risk Pregnancy at Orlando
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 402, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Acute Fatty Liver of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Advanced Maternal Age Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Birth Defects in Adults Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Complicated Monochromic Twins Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Cardiovascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Block Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Fetal Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Malformation Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Stenosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Family History of Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Death Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Macrosomia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Intrapartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Liver Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Heart Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Maternal Marijuana Use Chevron Icon
Maternal Nicotine Use Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Gestationis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Postpartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Potter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Preterm Rupture of Membranes Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small for Gestational Age Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 52 ratings
Patient Ratings (52)
5 Star
(40)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
About Dr. Rachel Humphrey, MD

  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
  • 26 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1730151796
Education & Certifications

  • Washington University, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
  • Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys, Obstetrics And Gynecology
  • Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rachel Humphrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Humphrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Humphrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Humphrey works at Adventhealth Medical Group High Risk Pregnancy At Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Humphrey’s profile.

52 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphrey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

