Dr. Rachel Hooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Hooper, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital
Dr. Hooper works at
Locations
Michigan Medicine24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr Ste 1400 Lbby L, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 998-6022
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
No doubt a severely severed finger tip is no big deal to plastic surgeons at University of Michigan Medicine, but you’d never know that with the level of compassion and care administered by Dr Rachel Hooper and her team! Specifically, Dr Alec Khouri treated me as if I was a close family member of his. The compassion in his eyes comforted me. His communication skills were excellent. He was able to lead a conversation on available options and outcomes that I could understand. He was able to cut through all the medical jargon and put things in terms that I could understand. This level of care was duplicated in the follow up visit with Dr Hooper. She, too, had a level of compassion that made me feel like I was the most important patient she had. Her honest assessment about my injury was refreshing. No BS at all. Her staff was gentle, friendly and caring. What else could one ask for! Thank you Dr Hooper and your entire team. I am forever grateful with the level of care that you have provide
About Dr. Rachel Hooper, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hooper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooper.
