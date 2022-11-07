See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Rachel Hooper, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (54)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rachel Hooper, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital

Dr. Hooper works at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Medicine
    24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr Ste 1400 Lbby L, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 998-6022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amputated Finger
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Hand
Amputated Finger
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Hand

Treatment frequency



Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Surgery Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Skier's Thumb Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 54 ratings
Patient Ratings (54)
5 Star
(51)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Rachel Hooper, MD

  • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
Specialties
  • English
Languages Spoken
  • 1750524534
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • New York Presbyterian Hospital
  • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rachel Hooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hooper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hooper works at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hooper’s profile.

54 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

