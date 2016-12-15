Dr. Rachel Harman-Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harman-Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Harman-Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Harman-Friedman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Harman-Friedman works at
Locations
-
1
Tustin Ranch Pharmacy2521 Michelle Dr, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 430-2521
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harman-Friedman?
We love Dr. Harman-Friedman. She loves and cares about my children. Spends time talking and getting to know my children.
About Dr. Rachel Harman-Friedman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1346398203
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harman-Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harman-Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harman-Friedman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harman-Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harman-Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harman-Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harman-Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.