Dr. Rachel Hargrove, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Hargrove, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical Center and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Hargrove works at Memorialcare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Loma Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorialcare Medical Group - Fountain Valley - Cardiothoracic Surgery
    18035 Brookhurst St Ste 1300, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 241-9440
    The Bethencourt Group
    3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 340, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 241-9440
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Loma Linda University Children's Hospital
    11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-4475

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Hypertension
Aortic Valve Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Secondary Hypertension
Aortic Valve Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 08, 2022
    Dr. Hargrove is an exceptional human being. The time she took to answer my questions and concerns was more than generous. She made me feel that there was nothing else more important than my health and well being. I can't begin to tell you how much I appreciate her honesty and patience with me. It was very comforting to hear that she would see me through from start to finish. Dr. Hargrove is one of a kind.
    Debra — May 08, 2022
    About Dr. Rachel Hargrove, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871812727
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Hargrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hargrove has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hargrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrove. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

