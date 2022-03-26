Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Haas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Haas, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maumee, OH.
Dr. Haas works at
Locations
Promedica Physicians Maumee660 Beaver Creek Cir Ste 200, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 891-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haas is the best doctor I have ever had. She is so friendly, welcoming and always positive. She explains everything very well without making me worry or nervous. She is a great listener too she always gives me all the time I want to explain how I feel and what’s going on. She is so caring that sometimes it feels like a friend or a family. I feel so lucky to have her as my doctor. I am a person who worry too much and has trust issues but with doctor Haas I do trust her and I feel comfortable with her. even tho during my first pregnancy it did not go as planed but it was not her fault, things don’t always work as planned and I’m continuing to be her patient during my second pregnancy as well because she is the BEST. I would highly recommend her !
About Dr. Rachel Haas, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1609219559
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Hysteroscopy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.