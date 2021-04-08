Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Gordon, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
Island Surgical & Vascular Group PC15 Park Ave, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 581-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
i loved Dr. Gordon! she spent almost an hour talking with me, she was so thorough and made sure i understood everything she was saying. she answered all my questions and made me feel so comfortable. the staff was also nice and friendly, and they also helped make me feel super comfortable.
About Dr. Rachel Gordon, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
