Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Goodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Goodman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Christus St Vincent Regional Medical Center455 Saint Michaels Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 984-3030MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Christus St Vincent Womens Care Specialists1622 Galisteo St Ste 200, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 984-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
While I started seeing Dr. Goodman a year after I was done having babies, she has been wonderful in her care as I transition to just yearly women's health checks.
About Dr. Rachel Goodman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1255658308
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
