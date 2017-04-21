Overview

Dr. Rachel Goodman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goodman works at CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.