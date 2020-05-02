See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Rachel Gibbs, MD

Gynecology
3.5 (34)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Gibbs, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Gibbs works at Warren Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic Gynecology
    Warren Clinic Gynecology
6465 S Yale Ave Ste 605, Tulsa, OK 74136
(918) 488-6688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervicitis
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cervicitis
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Triwest

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 02, 2020
    May 02, 2020
It took me years to find this doctor. I moved to Tulsa 13 years ago and went from doctor to doctor because I never found someone that seemed dedicated to pure biology and science. I have had several doctors pressure me with their religious or birthing values which I realize is valuable to some, it just is not a priority for me. This doctor is no frills, she is informative, concise, and honest. If she needs to do a test or have her office call in about medication for you, this team does it and fast. You can tell she is busy and if you are an outsider to the health industry, you may not know that because of how healthcare works in America, this is not the doctors fault. They are under enormous pressure to meet patient levels that are almost incomprehensible. We have a shortage of doctors and especially specialists in Oklahoma. Every time I see Dr Gibbs she is exactly what we should expect from someone in medicine. She is polite, not overly indulgent in unnecessary conversation, and get
    sayyadinasri — May 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Rachel Gibbs, MD
    About Dr. Rachel Gibbs, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255330007
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    Internship
    • University Ark For Med Scis
    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma College of Medicine
