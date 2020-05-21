Dr. Rachel Gianfortune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gianfortune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Gianfortune, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Gianfortune, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gianfortune works at
Locations
-
1
Anmar Jalil, MD.5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 465-0711
-
2
La Mesa Pediatrics8881 Fletcher Pkwy Ste 200, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 464-6434Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gianfortune?
Dr. G. is a very forthright and knowledgeable physician who's taken lovely care of our 4yo daughter since birth. She handles child moods and tantrums with aplomb, and is generous with her constructive feedback in a helpfully direct and non-judgemental manner. I gain significant peace of mind knowing my daughter will have such a fervent ally to her health and well being as she grows up.
About Dr. Rachel Gianfortune, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912193301
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gianfortune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gianfortune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gianfortune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gianfortune works at
Dr. Gianfortune speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gianfortune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gianfortune.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gianfortune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gianfortune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.