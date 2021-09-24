Overview

Dr. Rachel Garner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Garner works at Obstetrics-Gynecology Associates PA in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.