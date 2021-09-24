Dr. Rachel Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Garner, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Garner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Locations
Obstetrics Gynecology Associates PA1793 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 842-1161Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love my doctor
About Dr. Rachel Garner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garner has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
