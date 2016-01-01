See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Mineola, NY
Dr. Rachel Fermo, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (2)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rachel Fermo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Fermo works at NYU Langone Palliative Medicine Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Winthrop University Hospital
    222 Station Plz N Ste 518, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Dysphagia
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Dysphagia
Difficulty With Walking

Muscle Weakness
Dysphagia
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Gait Abnormality
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Malnutrition
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysentery
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Swine Flu
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rachel Fermo, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548537921
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St Georges U
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fermo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fermo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fermo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fermo works at NYU Langone Palliative Medicine Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fermo’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fermo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fermo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fermo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fermo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

