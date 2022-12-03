Overview

Dr. Rachel Fabris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Fabris works at SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.