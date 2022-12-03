See All Neurologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Rachel Fabris, MD

Neurology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Fabris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Fabris works at SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan
    25 Michigan St NE Ste 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 03, 2022
    Great. She does a great job.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Rachel Fabris, MD

    • Neurology
    UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Fabris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fabris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fabris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fabris works at SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Fabris’s profile.

    Dr. Fabris has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

