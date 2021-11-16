Dr. Rachel K Eglash, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eglash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel K Eglash, DMD
Overview
Dr. Rachel K Eglash, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Locations
Chestnut Hills Dental Pittsburgh Sq. Hill5889 Forbes Ave Ste 305, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 240-6791
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
You actually help me to LOVE coming to the dentist!
About Dr. Rachel K Eglash, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Hebrew
- Female
- 1841370822
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eglash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eglash accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eglash using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eglash speaks Hebrew.
672 patients have reviewed Dr. Eglash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eglash.
